Former Tennessee Medical Official: White, Rural Males Won’t Get Vaccinated Because They Think It Would Make the Left Happy

Donald Trump really wanted to get the credit for vaccines hitting the country within a year of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the former president’s most ardent supporters are the ones who are thus far avoiding getting their shots.

As a result, the states where Trump got his highest vote counts are the states having the toughest time with the Delta variant. During an appearance on PBS, Dr. Michelle Fiscus explained that many are doing so to “own the libs.”

The doctor, who was fired by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, began, “But I think the other thing in Tennessee, and I think in a lot of our Southern states that’s happening, is this ideology that if you get this vaccine, you’re somehow placating the left part of the political spectrum. Our most hesitant population in Tennessee is the white, male, rural conservatives.”

Fiscus continued, “They feel that if they get the vaccine, then they have placated the left or done what the Biden administration wants them to do.”

The state of Tennessee is currently experiencing a terrible surge of the Delta variant. Governor Bill Lee doesn’t seem to care at all, though. When asked about mitigation efforts, Lee told reporters, “I don’t think that’s the role of government. The role of government is to make it available and to encourage people to get the vaccine.”