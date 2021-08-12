Fox News Guest/GOP Strategist Arrested For 5 Counts Of Child Sex Trafficking

Anton Lazzaro, a Republican strategist and Fox News guest has been charged with 5 counts of sex trafficking a minor.

The Daily Beast reported:

Anton Lazzaro, a young Republican strategist and former congressional campaign manager in Minnesota, was arrested on underage sex trafficking charges Thursday morning, according to federal law enforcement. Lazzaro, an occasional Fox News guest who flaunted his wealthy lifestyle on social media, was indicted on five counts of sex trafficking of a minor, one count of attempting to do so, and three counts of obstruction of justice. The FBI confirmed its agents had arrested Lazzaro in Minneapolis this morning. And the indictment was unsealed in federal court Thursday afternoon during his initial appearance in federal court in St. Paul, Minnesota, which took place over a video conference.

Republicans Are The Party Of Child Sex Trafficking

If Democrats want to make a strong argument to voters in 2022, a case can be made that the Republican Party is the party of child sex trafficking.

Democrats all too often run on their record of doing things for the American people and think that will be enough to win elections.

It’s not.

The Republican Party is not only trying to destroy democracy. The GOP is also praying on children and young girls. They are destroying families. When they aren’t trying to kill kids by spreading COVID, Republicans are sex trafficking underage girls.

The GOP is a political party that is a danger to America.

Democrats need to make the argument every single day until the 2022 election. Republicans tried to overthrow the government, trafficked underage girls for sex, and are spreading COVID to the nation’s kids.

Lazzaro is proof that the Republican Party is a threat to America.