Health Department Mandates Vaccines for All of Its Workers

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that it will require more than 25,000 members of its health care workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Our number one goal is the health and safety of the American public, including our federal workforce, and vaccines are the best tool we have to protect people from COVID-19, prevent the spread of the Delta variant, and save lives,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

“As President Biden has said, we are looking at every way we can to increase vaccinations to keep more people safe, and requiring our HHS health care workforce to get vaccinated will protect our federal workers, as well as the patients and people they serve,” Becerra added.

HHS is the latest federal agency to require its employees to be vaccinated. The Department of Veteran Affairs was the first, issuing a vaccine mandate last month. And in a memo issued earlier this week, The Pentagon said it will require members of the military to get the Covid-19 vaccine by Sept. 15.