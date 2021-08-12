Kentucky’s Dem. Governor Andy Beshear Warns Schools Officials Who Want to Skirt Mask Mandate

Right now, the South is on fire with Delta variant COVID cases. And most of those states are run by Republican governors. And leaders like Florida’s Ron DeSantis, Texas’ Greg Abbott and Tennessee’s Bill Lee are doing next to nothing to protect the children of their state.

In fact, DeSantis has been threatening school leaders who even think about issuing mask mandates in school. Kentucky, despite being a red state, has a Democratic governor in Andy Beshear.

And like most Democratic governors, Beshear is doing everything he can to keep kids safe. And unlike his counterparts, he’s warning school officials who try to skirt mask rules.

The governor said during a press conference, “When someone gets hurt, and they will, if you’re refusing to do the right thing, good luck. I think you’ll be held accountable.”

Beshear continued, “Those that are criticizing, none of them talk about how serious the virus is. None of them are talking about how serious the delta variant is. None of them are talking about hospitalizations, and none of them, when they get a microphone, are saying ’please … get vaccinated.’ That means they’re sowing at least misinformation or confusion.”

Kentucky has an interesting set of senators in the state. Rand Paul was recently suspended from YouTube for regularly spreading misinformation on the platform. Mitch McConnell, on the other hand, has pushed hard for more people to get vaccinated.