Mike Lindell Has A Public Meltdown And Accuses Conservative Writer In His Audience Of Being A CIA Plant

Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium has been a fiasco, and Lindell added fuel to the fire by accusing a conservative writer in the audience of being a CIA plant.

Mike Lindell Thinks Conservative Writers Are CIA Plants

Video of Lindell:

Here is Mike Lindell claiming that a writer from the conservative Gateway Pundit is a CIA plant, because he accurately described one of Lindell's experts debunking the China hack conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/53n3vL7vjg — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 12, 2021

Lindell said, “We’re checking into it. The red team is checking into this Larry Johnson. It sounds like he’s CIA. Is that correct? That’s the word we’re getting, so we’re going to check out this Larry Johnson and just want to interrupt you because that’s what they’re out there. They’re trying everything they can to destroy the message coming out of this summit.”

Mike Lindell Doesn’t Know What The Experts Are Saying At His Symposium.

Lindell promised evidence that the election was stolen from Trump and has delivered nothing. Even the commenters in the chat accompanying the live stream of the symposium are starting to ask Lindell where his evidence is.

I may disagree with virtually everything that The Gateway Pundit publishes, but PoliticusUSA has been at live events in the press area with writers from that organization, and I can tell you that they are not CIA.

Mike Lindell appears to have no idea what the experts are saying at his own event. (Hint: the experts are not backing up his conspiracy theories.)

Just like Trump, when Lindell was confronted with even a whiff of the truth, he melted down and spun wildly into conspiracy theories.

Thanks to the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, Mike Lindell is probably going to broke soon, and you’ll be able to find him on a street corner near you ranting about how the election was stolen from Donald Trump.