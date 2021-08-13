4 Florida Teachers Die Of COVID In Two Days In The Same District

Three Florida teachers and a teacher’s assistant have died of COVID in the Broward County school district in two days.

All Four Teachers Were Not Vaccinated

NBC 6 in South Florida reported:

The Broward Teachers Union confirmed Thursday that three teachers and a teacher’s assistant have died from COVID-19 within the last two days. Union president Anna Fusco said those teachers were on summer break when they got the virus. Their colleagues learned of the sad news on Wednesday when teachers returned to the classroom to prepare for the kids to come to next week. Fusco said at least three of the four were not vaccinated, but one had been recently cleared by a doctor to get the vaccine.

The School District Just Passed A Mask Mandate, But The Teachers Were Still On Summer Break

The educators were not in school yet. They caught COVID-19 while still on summer break. The Broward County School District just voted this week to defy Gov. Ron DeSantis and impose a mask mandate, but the decision not to get vaccinated has proven to be a fatal one for the now deceased teachers.

Vaccines Need To Be Mandated For Teachers

Any teacher who does not get vaccinated is risking their own lives and the well-being of their students. Hopefully, this is a wake-up call to those teachers who have not been vaccinated all across the country.

Teachers need to be community leaders and part of the solution.

The situation in Florida is dire due to the intentional worsening of the pandemic by Gov. DeSantis. Still, the deaths of the Broward educators should also serve as a warning to every unvaccinated teacher as classes resume for the fall.