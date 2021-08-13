Donald Trump, Credibly Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 26 Different Women, Says It’s About Time “Loser” Andrew Cuomo Resigned

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump seethed over the positive press Andrew Cuomo was getting. While Trump’s briefings were a daily embarrassment, many Americans looked to Cuomo’s briefings as a comfortable display of leadership.

At the same time, Cuomo has acted horrifically towards staff and colleagues as an investigation recently found. Democratic leadership all the way up to Joe Biden called on the New York Governor to resign. And he did so earlier this week.

The GOP essentially ignored the countless claims of sexual impropriety against Trump. They’ve done the same in regards to Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz and Brett Kavanaugh. Still, Trump felt he was entitled to weigh in on the Cuomo situation.

The former president wrote in a email to supporters, “Friend, Andrew Cuomo has got real problems – he handled COVID horribly and he’s DESTROYED New York – and it’s about time he resigned. To tell you the truth, this guy is a TOTAL LOSER, and New York, as well as the entire Country, is better off without him.”

Trump continued, “First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am, and that’s not who I have ever been.”

Trump may have gotten away with his actions so far, but the game is not over for him. New York State recently ruled that Summer Zervos’ case against Trump can move forward.