Homeland Security Warns That Trump/Republican Election Lies Promote Violence

The Department of Homeland Security issued a new bulletin that contained a warning that election fraud lies like those promoted by Trump and the GOP promote violence.

The Department of Homeland Security warned:

Foreign and domestic threat actors, to include foreign intelligence services, international terrorist groups and domestic violent extremists, continue to introduce, amplify, and disseminate narratives online that promote violence, and have called for violence against elected officials, political representatives, government facilities, law enforcement, religious communities or commercial facilities, and perceived ideologically-opposed individuals. There are also continued, non-specific calls for violence on multiple online platforms associated with DVE ideologies or conspiracy theories on perceived election fraud and alleged reinstatement, and responses to anticipated restrictions relating to the increasing COVID case.

Trump And The GOP’s Election Fraud Lies Are An Incitement Of Domestic Terrorism

Election fraud lies are an accelerant to the nation’s domestic violent extremists. According to Homeland Security, when Trump whipped up the crowd to attack the Capitol on 1/6, he was promoting violence with his election lies.

The lies about the legitimacy of the election are more than a cover story for a massive voter suppression effort. They are also fuel for the domestic violent extremists who are some of Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s most vocal supporters.

The Homeland Security bulletin makes it clear. Those who push the stolen election lie and providing fuel for and incitement to domestic terrorists.