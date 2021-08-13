House Moderates And Progressives Are Engaging In A Dumb Fight Over When To Pass Reconciliation Bill

A group of nine moderate House Democrats has told Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that they will not vote for a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint until a Senate-approved infrastructure bill passes the House, a posture that underscores divisions among Democrats that threaten President Biden’s sweeping agenda.

If the nine House Democrats hold firm to their pledge, it will upend Pelosi’s plan to return her chamber to Washington at the end of August and adopt the budget resolution first, a course demanded by liberals who view the infrastructure bill as too timid. The progressives and moderates both agree that the legislation should be passed. No one is asking for changes to President Biden’s priorities. They are engaged in one of the dumbest fights in recent memory over the timing of passage. If The Bill Doesn’t Pass Both Progressives And Moderates Will Lose Their Seats Speaker Pelosi and President Biden need to sit the children of the House down and tell them that everybody will lose if the bill does not pass. The reconciliation bill is loaded with both moderate and progressive priorities. The best way to destroy Democratic voter morale before the midterm election would be for progressives and moderates to face plant the reconciliation bill. Speaker Pelosi Will Get It Done

It is August, one of the slowest news months of the year, so the media needs something to talk about. The fight between progressives and moderates in the House is already overblown.

Speaker Pelosi has consistently delivered for Democrats, and there is no reason to expect that she won’t do the same and get the infrastructure bills across the finish line.

The best thing that Democratic voters can do to get the bills passed and support Pelosi is to tell these members of Congress to grow up, do their jobs, and deliver for the American people, or they can look for new employment after the 2022 election.