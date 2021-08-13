Trump Comments on “Tragic Mess” in Afghanistan, Asks: “Do You Miss Me Yet?”

Former President Donald Trump has issued a statement remarking on what he called the “tragic mess” in Afghanistan and other issues, such as high inflation, that are directly affecting the United States.

“Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world––DO YOU MISS ME YET?”

Trump’s message was shared by Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), one of his most fervent supporters. She remarked, “Yes! So much!”

Trump’s statement was resoundingly ridiculed.

Another statement from twice impeached, Florida Retiree? — Marjorie Taylor Greene’s GOOD shoulder Angel 🌊🌊 (@mtgreeneGA) August 13, 2021

Well he had four years to take care of it but he played golf instead. — mocche (@mocche4) August 13, 2021

He doesn't miss you or anyone at all. He misses his p-grabbing power. — AppeaseThis (@AppeaseThis) August 13, 2021

And yet he lost the election. Wonder why? — Sachin (@byebyeMAGA) August 13, 2021

Nah. Historically inept retiree forced to "tweet" via silly press releases. — Mogwai (@MogwaiCrankyCat) August 13, 2021

Trump’s statement comes amid news that the United States is readying a swifter evacuation as cities around Afghanistan fall to the Taliban. The Taliban has taken control of 17 provincial capitals since last Friday.

Trump’s administration had proposed leaving Afghanistan by January 15, 2021.

“By May, it is President Trump’s hope that they will all come home safely — and in their entirety,” then-national security adviser Robert O’Brien said at the time. “I want to reiterate that this policy is not new. This has been the president’s policy since he took office.”

Trump was largely supportive of an Afghanistan withdrawal. In April, he put himself at odds with other Republicans when he suggested that American troops should leave Afghanistan ahead of President Joe Biden’s proposed deadline of September 11.

“I made early withdraw possible by already pulling much of our billions of dollars and equipment out and, more importantly, reducing our military presence to less than 2,000 troops from the 16,000 level that was there,” he said.