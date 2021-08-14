Republican Crime Hits A New Low As Teen Arrested For Helping GOP Strategist Sex Trafficker

A teen who was the chair of her university’s chapter of the College Republicans has been arrested for helping a Republican strategist with sex trafficking young girls.

The Daily Beast reported:

Law enforcement in Florida has arrested Gisela Castro Medina, a 19-year-old accused of helping a wealthy, young Republican strategist in Minnesota prey on girls and recruit them for paid sex. She faces the same criminal charges as her alleged pal, GOP operative Anton Lazzaro: sex trafficking of a minor, attempt to commit sex trafficking, and obstruction of justice.

The Culture Of Crime In The Republican Party Did Not Start With Trump

It was the Republican Party’s lack of concern about morals and criminality that allowed Trump to take over the party with barely a whimper from the majority.

The only difference between the present and the past is that Donald Trump attracts a criminal element wherever he goes, and the failed former president made it acceptable for Republican criminality to be out in the open.

The GOP is rotting from the inside out, and the 30-year-old strategist sex trafficker and his 19-year-old accomplice are proof that the party is building a new next generation of crime.