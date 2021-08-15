Former NATO Ambassador Perfectly Explains Why Afghanistan’s Collapse Is Not Biden’s Fault

Former Amb. Douglas Lute explained that the United States could give the Afghanistan military everything except the will to fight.

Video:

Ambassador Lute said on MSNBC, “Outside force like ours over the last 20 years in Afghanistan can deliver hardware. We can deliver tangible goods. We can train them. We can field the forces. We can provide salaries, provide supplies, and so forth. We can do the physical part. But moral part, leadership, discipline, legitimacy have to be organically authentically Afghan. I think it is that moral part of the equation that we have seen break down very rapidly in the last several days. This is something that America from outside cannot provide Afghanistan.”

Republican Critics Of Biden’s Decision Ignore That The Afghan Military Did Not Want To Fight.

The Afghan government’s collapse had nothing to do with the Biden administration’s effort. The government in Afghanistan collapsed because the US-trained and supported military did not want to fight.

The other option if the Afghan military won’t fight is for the US to do the fighting for them, which is what people like Rep. Liz Cheney have been suggesting, but why put American sons and daughters in harm’s way for a nation that does not want to fight for its own democracy?

Over and over again, President Biden is being proven right about Afghanistan.

The Afghan military did not want to fight the Taliban, and Biden wasn’t going to sacrifice more US troops to do the fighting for them.