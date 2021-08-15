Jerry Brown: Other Presidents Didn’t Have Biden’s Guts To Get Out Of Afghanistan

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown praised President Biden’s courage and said other presidents didn’t have the guts to get out of Afghanistan.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown praises Biden's courage and adds, "Bush should have gotten us out. Obama should have gotten us out, Trump. But they were all afraid of exactly what's happening. They didn't have the guts that Joe Biden had."

Brown told CNN’s, Jim Acosta:

Biden was very courageous, and there’s so much hypocrisy. Look, the Afghan war, very soon after we went over there, it was over. We got rid of the — we took out the Al Qaeda. We chased after Bin Laden. We stayed there too long. Bush should have gotten us out. Obama should have gotten us out, trump. But they were all afraid of exactly what’s happening. They didn’t have the gutsthat Joe Biden had.

Now, maybe his army didn’t tell him how bad it was. I mean after all, John Kennedy was fooled by the CIA and his army when he launched the Bay of Pigs. That was an utter disaster. Vietnam, yeah, they were climbing off the roof because evidently the CIA and the army didn’t tell him. So these foreign adventures in totally different cultures are really not good. So we’ve got to strengthen the home base, make prudent actions abroad, and terminate them as soon as possible. Look, this was not a war that was fought. It wasn’t being fought. We had the firepower to kill the Taliban. But our friends, our allies gave up.

They didn’t have a rationale. Their only rationale was America there, and they were fighting. But when push comes to shove, they are more aligned with the Taliban, or at least they’re not ready to die for them. So obviously Biden had to get out. Are we going to stay another 20 years? Joe Biden will be attacked by the very people that got us in there and got us to stay in there, and that’s the key variable. We’ve been there for three presidents. Why didn’t they do anything? Because they’re afraid.