Liz Cheney Falsely Blames Biden For Afghanistan Instead Of Her Dad

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) blamed President Biden for Afghanistan without blaming her father for his role in starting the war.

Liz Cheney Blames Biden For The Unraveling Of Afghanistan

Rep. Cheney tweeted:

The Trump/Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is ending with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies. https://t.co/PQ1i5W6zZt — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 14, 2021

Cheney was right about Trump elevating the Taliban. The failed former president cut a deal with the Taliban in a desperate bid to win reelection. Don’t forget Trump’s scheme to invite the Taliban to the White House around 9/11 to announce a “peace deal.”

Liz Cheney Ignored The Role Of Her Father And The Bush Administration In The Afghanistan Failure

Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, and George W. Bush made the original sin in the Afghanistan decision when they went into Afghanistan with overconfidence in the US military to remove the Taliban from power but had no plan for what comes next.

It was Bush and Cheney who committed the United States to a forever war in Afghanistan. It was Cheney who pushed the nation-building concept. Cheney thought the United States could remake the Middle East with wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The neo-con position got the United States into the middle of a civil war, and the responsibility for that decision belongs to the administration that Liz Cheney’s father served in.

President Biden Made The Brave Choice And Deserves Praise For His Afghanistan Decision.

Every single presidential nominee from both parties has wanted to get the US out of Afghanistan since 2012. Obama campaigned on getting the US out of Afghanistan in 2008.

Obama hit a wall of Republican backlash and ended up adding more troops to try to create the conditions for the US departure.

Trump was utterly clueless and saw leaving Afghanistan as a political gimmick to be exploited.

Biden deserves praise for having the guts to do what was necessary and what the American people have been demanding for years.

By leaving out her father’s role, Liz Cheney attempted to rewrite history to remove blame from Dick Cheney and instead blame Joe Biden.

Rep. Cheney is wrong, and her falsehood can’t be allowed to stand unchallenged.