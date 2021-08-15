Warped Liz Cheney Claims Biden Is Extending The Afghanistan War With Withdrawal

With a straight face, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that President Biden is extending the war in Afghanistan by withdrawing US troops.
Liz Cheney Claims Biden Is Extending The War In Afghanistan
Video:
In a bit of warped reasoning, Rep. Liz Cheney argues for forever wars and claims Biden is extending the war in Afghanistan by leaving, "What we're seeing now is the opposite of ending the war." pic.twitter.com/V6520jm9Mk
KARL: Now, ultimately, this is President Biden’s decision. He is the one that has called for this withdrawal, is going forward with it. But this is — this didn’t happen in a vacuum.
CHENEY: That’s right.
KARL: I mean, it was President Trump that negotiated the agreement with the Taliban to have a complete withdrawal that was supposed to actually happen by May 1st. So who bears responsibility?
CHENEY: Look, I think absolutely President Biden bears responsibility for making this decision. But there is no question that President Trump, his administration, Secretary Pompeo, they also bear very significant responsibility for this.
They walked down this path of legitimizing the Taliban, of perpetuating this fantasy, telling the American people that the Taliban were a partner for peace. President Trump told us that the Taliban was going to fight terror. Secretary Pompeo told us that the Taliban was going to renounce al Qaeda. None of that has happened. None of it has happened.
Today, as we watch, the Taliban, for example, release prisoners across Afghanistan, there’s very real concern that there are not just fighters in those prisons who will join the battle in Afghanistan, but the terrorist groups globally will in fact be fed new soldiers in their war on terror from those prisons.
This is — it’s a devastating set of circumstances but the delegitimization of the Afghan government, the notion and the Trump administration, the suggestion that at one point they were saying, “We’re going to invite the Taliban to Camp David.” They —
KARL: On September 11th.
CHENEY: Yes. I mean, they — this disaster certainly began — and, look, the notion of we’re going to end endless war, that campaign slogan, what we’re watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdrawals from the world. So everybody who has been saying, “America needs to withdrawal. America needs to retreat,” we are getting a devastating, catastrophic real-time lesson in what that means.
Liz Cheney Expressed The Faulty Reasoning Behind Forever Wars
By expressing a desire to hold the Taliban “at bay” infinitely, Rep. Cheney was admitted that the United States could never win in Afghanistan. The goal was to stay in the country forever and keep a weak government propped up by maintaining the status quo.
The rest of the world doesn’t want to be in Afghanistan either, so Cheney’s point about America’s allies not trusting us is nonsense.
The idea that future Americans will have to go back to Afghanistan and fight is based on the flawed reasoning that America has no other choice but to fight in the future.
Who knows what the future holds, but the American government and its people will have a choice. They don’t have to back to Afghanistan and fight, and Cheney, like her father before her, argued for committing American lives to fight an endless war.
