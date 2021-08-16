Biden Approves Largest SNAP Benefit Increase In History

President Biden has approved a 25% increase in benefits for SNAP recipients, which will help millions of Americans who are going hungry.

Biden Approves Historic Increase In SNAP Benefits

The New York Times reported:

Under rules to be announced on Monday and put in place in October, average benefits will rise more than 25 percent from prepandemic levels. All 42 million people in the program will receive additional aid. The move does not require congressional approval, and unlike the large pandemic-era expansions, which are starting to expire, the changes are intended to last. …. Under the new rules, average monthly benefits, $121 per person before the pandemic, will rise by $36. Although the increase may seem modest to middle-class families, proponents say it will reduce hunger, improve nutrition and lead to better health.

SNAP Benefits Go To Children, The Disabled, and Seniors

44% of all SNAP recipients are children. 76% of all SNAP households contain at least one child, 11.9% go to households containing a disabled person, and 10% go to seniors. Nearly 40% of SNAP recipients are white, 25% are African-American, 11% are Hispanic, 2.4% are Asian, and 1% are Native American.

An average benefit of $157 does not buy much food, but it is common for SNAP benefits to run out long before the month is over, which leaves millions of the nation’s poorest citizens lacking in food and nutrition. The average SNAP benefit per meal before the increase was $1.39.

If you are at work and are drinking a purchased coffee, or a soda from the vending machine, the odds are that your caffeine pick-me-up costs more than what a person on SNAP can spend on a meal.

President Biden Is Helping The Most Vulnerable In Our Society

President Biden is helping our most economically vulnerable citizens. When Republicans were in the majority in Congress and controlled the White House, SNAP benefits were constantly targeted for cuts. For example, Trump tried to pay for his tax cuts for the rich and corporations by slashing SNAP.

Instead of hurting the poor, President Biden is trying to help them fend off starvation. For the first time in years, the federal government sees and cares about the poor.