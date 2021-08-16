CNN’s Twitter Feed Destroys Walking Punchline Ted Cruz After He Criticizes Reporter

262 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Ted Cruz has spent much of the last year as a walking punch line. You would never know it from his Twitter feed, though. The Texas senator frequently and without a sense of irony bashes other law makers and media personalities.

He tried to do this on Monday, ripping into CNN’s Clarissa Ward for reporting from Kabul in a burka. The Twitter feed for CNN was quick to tear him up over it.

Conservative conspiracy theorist Jake Posobiec tweeted a video of Ward reporting and wrote, “‘They’re chanting Death to America, but they seem friendly at the same time.'”

Is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN WON’T cheerlead? (In mandatory burkas, no less.) https://t.co/9O6pe8yROM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 16, 2021

Cruz retweeted the message, writing, “Is there an enemy of America for whom CNN WON’T cheerlead? (In mandatory burkas, no less.)”

CNN responded to the remark, “Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, Clarissa Ward is risking her life to tell the world what’s happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way.”

Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, @clarissaward is risking her life to tell the world what's happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 16, 2021