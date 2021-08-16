Out Of Control Greg Abbott Attacks Capitalism By Threatening Businesses That Have Vaccine Mandates

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is threatening the liquor licenses of bars and restaurants that impose a vaccine mandate.

The Texas Tribune reported:

Republicans No Longer Believe In The Free Market

Republicans have transformed themselves into a party that is using the government to interfere with capitalism and the free market. Just like small government hypocrite Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, Abbott is violating the basic principles of free-market economics.

Republicans used to be the party that wanted to keep government out of the affairs of private business, but they have become the party that uses big government to punish business.

The Republican Party is no longer a party of free-market principles. They are an authoritarian movement that is typified by the actions of the out-of-control Greg Abbott.