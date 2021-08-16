Out Of Control Greg Abbott Attacks Capitalism By Threatening Businesses That Have Vaccine Mandates

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is threatening the liquor licenses of bars and restaurants that impose a vaccine mandate.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has warned two Austin restaurants that they could lose their liquor licenses for requiring their customers to provide proof of at least a first round of COVID-19 vaccinations before they would be served.
The two restaurants, Launderette and Fresa’s, were first alerted by the TABC on Wednesday that they were in violation ofSenate Bill 968, which passed during this year’s regular legislative session.
Republicans No Longer Believe In The Free Market
Republicans have transformed themselves into a party that is using the government to interfere with capitalism and the free market. Just like small government hypocrite Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, Abbott is violating the basic principles of free-market economics.
Republicans used to be the party that wanted to keep government out of the affairs of private business, but they have become the party that uses big government to punish business.
The Republican Party is no longer a party of free-market principles. They are an authoritarian movement that is typified by the actions of the out-of-control Greg Abbott.
