WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Americans Citizens Should Have The Same Weapons the Taliban and ISIS Do

There is no Trumpier lawmaker in the country than Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia congresswoman recently used the fact that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccine rates in the country as an applause line.

The controversial Rep., who loves comparing things to Nazi Germany, has already filed articles on impeachment against Joe Biden. And according the Greene, she plans on doing so, again.

Greene said to Steve Bannon, “I have my team right now working on articles of impeachment. Because I’m so disgusted with Joe Biden. You know I’ve already filed one set of articles of impeachment. But his failure as a president is unspeakable.”

The Georgia Republican continued, “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if [the Biden administration] are paying the Taliban. After all, they are paying them with weapons, vehicles, Blackhawk helicopters because the Afghan army is handing them over as fast as possible.”

Greene closed, “Anytime any Democrat ever speaks to America about gun control again, and they want to talk to you about your AR-15, you tell them right now how many weapons and how many semi-automatic weapons did you hand over to terrorists in Afghanistan, to the Taliban, ISIS and possible Al-Qaeda before you ever talk to Americans about gun control.”

There is no less qualified person in the American government than Greene, so comments like this come as no surprise.