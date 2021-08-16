WH Deputy National Security Adviser Says U.S. Has Made Clear to Taliban Not to Interfere with Afghans Trying to Evacuate

White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer said the United States has made clear to the Taliban not to interfere with Afghans attempting to get to Kabul airport for potential evacuation as the nation collapses. He noted that President Joe Biden is “deeply engaged” on all policy matters related to Afghanistan.

“The President has been deeply engaged in all of the policy conversations and in this situation as it evolves in real time,” Finer said. “We have met with the President and his entire national security team daily, often multiple times a day. That’s going to continue again today. The President has spoken on this issue a number of times in recent weeks.”

Finer insisted that President Biden will speak on the matter again soon even as CNN anchor Brianna Keilar asked where he is.

He further noted that there is no plan for United States forces to provide safe passage for Americans, locally employed Afghan staff of the U.S. embassy and other Afghan visa applicants from within Kabul to the airport.

“We are asking people in an orderly way, when their flight is called. And again this is not going to be just a free for all. It can’t be for security reasons work that way. When people’s flights are timed, we are asking them to show up at the airport to be present to get on those flights. Not just whoever happens to come to the airport,” Finer said.

