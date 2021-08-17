Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Calls on DeSantis to Declare a State of Emergency

Ron DeSantis seemingly has bigger ambitions than just being the governor of one of the largest states in America. The Florida governor looks to be pushing for the 2024 Republican nomination.

In order to capture the nomination, DeSantis needs to appeal to Donald Trump supporters. He’s trying to do so by becoming a mask mandate culture warrior.

Thanks to DeSantis’ actions and words, Florida is now dealing with a massive surge of COVID cases. Still, The governor’s is acting as if there is no problem at all.

On Tuesday, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Nikki Fried, called on DeSantis to declare a state of emergency.

During a recent Zoom event, Fried remarked, “Our hospitals and our health care workers are overwhelmed. We’re hearing reports that pediatric and rural hospitals across the state are filling up and some already at capacity”

The Agriculture Commissioner continued, “Governor, it is time that we issue a state of emergency. Our hospitals need this, our medical providers, our resources to our locals. It is past time. There are federal resources that we can’t access without a state of emergency being declared. There is no excuse to not ask for all the help that we can get.”

While Fried’s comments make a whole lot of sense, it is unlikely that DeSantis will take heed of them. In order to connect with Trump supports, the governor can’t show weakness. And asking the government for help can be seen as a sign of weakness.