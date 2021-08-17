Greg Abbott’s Anti-Mask Campaign Blows Up In His Face As He Gets COVID

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID after attending a maskless Republican event.

Here is Abbott on Monday night:

Before this is deleted, here is Greg Abbott at an indoor, maskless political fundraiser LAST NIGHT. He is one of 20,123 Texans who tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/S4C6zOVx9i — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 17, 2021

The Governor’s Office confirmed that Abbott has COVID, “Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment. ”

Greg Abbott Is Trying To Prevent School Districts From Mandating Masks

Abbott has been fighting the state’s school districts, which are trying to impose a mask mandate to keep students safe, but his positive test shows why schools need to have a mask mandate.

Abbott’s argument against masks has been destroyed by the fact that as a vaccinated person, he was able to get COVID because he went to a fundraiser where masks were not required.

Republicans are losing their great culture war over masks, as Greg Abbott is proof that masks not only work, but they are vital in schools and everywhere else as the Delta variant surges.