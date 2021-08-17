He’s Doing Everything to Make Sure He’s Ok: Julian Castro Blasts Greg Abbott For Using COVID Medicine Not Available To All Texans

Greg Abbott has instituted plenty of policies that make it harder for Texans to stay safe from COVID. As a result, the state is currently seeing yet another surge of the deadly disease.

Abbott, though, has made it very easy for himself to stay safe from COVID. The Texas governor has not only been vaccinated against the disease, he’s even received a 3rd booster shot. And in announcing that he had COVID, Abbott announced that he will be treated the the expensive drug Regeneron.

During a Tuesday appearance on Joy Reid’s show, former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro ripped into Abbott. He told the host:

“It’s absolutely maddening, Joy. It’s the height of hypocrisy. You put out the stats there. Texas right now has one of the worst COVID-19 situations. Only 314 ICU beds are left in a state of 29 million people. More pediatric cases of COVID, I think, right now than any other state, or right around the same amount as Florida.”

Castro continued, “You saw the video of the event within the last 48 hours in Collin County. And then when he gets COVID, does everything that he possibly can to make sure he’s okay, gets access to Regeneron and perhaps a third booster shot, things that ordinary Texans, everyday Texans would not have access to. It is the height of hypocrisy.”

Politicians like Abbott and DeSantis both took the vaccine. They’re both more than happy to take advantage of COVID solutions, but won’t press their followers to get them.