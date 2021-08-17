Jen Psaki Reminds Everyone That Trump Freed Thousands Of Taliban Fighters Who Fought To Overthrow The Afghan Government

Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave the world a reminder that Trump’s deal with the Taliban freed thousands of fighters who fought against the Afghanistan government.

Jen Psaki reminds the media that Trump released thousands of Taliban fighters who promptly overthrew the government in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/DxzQhpFbWy — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 17, 2021

When Psaki was asked if Biden felt bad about the release of one Taliban fighter when he was vice president, she answered, “I would note that the intelligence community to assess the identity of the individual I know there’s been reporting on it, but that is not my position to do from here. I would also note that in prior negotiations and commitments made during the Trump administration, there were thousands of individuals who were released. Our focus right now is on again not taken the Taliban’s word for it, we are assessing and closely watching and being very clear about the capacities of the capabilities we have at hand should they be needed. That is not our objective. “

Some version of Psaki’s answer needs to be repeated each day over and over again until the corporate media understands and acknowledges the role that the Trump administration played in Afghanistan.

Trump released 5,000 Taliban fighters and got nothing in return. The Trump administration bolstered the numbers of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration has been transparent in admitted that the collapse of the Afghan government happened faster than they expected, but Donald Trump helped to strengthen the Taliban, and Afghanistan looks like a mess that has been left for President Biden to clean up.