Joe Biden Is Cleaning Up Donald Trump’s Mess In Afghanistan

Officials say that Trump committed the US to leaving Afghanistan but had no plan in place for the withdrawal, which means Afghanistan is another Trump mess.

Axios reported:

“There was no plan to evacuate our diplomats to the airport,” a senior national security official told Axios about the preparations they inherited from the previous administration. “None of this was on the shelf, so to speak.” “When we got in, on Jan. 20, we saw that the cupboard was bare,” the official said, echoing a complaint Team Biden also made about Trump’s vaccine distribution plan.

The Afghanistan Withdrawal Is Another Trump Mess That Was Thrown Into Biden’s Lap.

Trump never came up with a plan to handle anything. Trump had no plan for the pandemic, no plan for vaccine distribution, no plan to distribute PPP to doctors and hospitals.

The defining characteristic of the Trump presidency was not having a plan for anything.

Trump committed the US to withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, but no one ever bothered to plan out how such a withdrawal would work.

It is also clear that Trump allowed the Taliban to get stronger in Afghanistan by cutting US troop levels while freeing Taliban fighters. Ideally, if the US were planning a withdrawal, it would have been best to do so while the Taliban is weak instead of allowing the Taliban to strengthen and then leaving.

Biden is stuck with Trump’s mess. The idea that this wouldn’t be happening if Trump was in office is a fantasy.

Biden is on clean-up duty because Trump committed the US to a withdrawal with no plan.