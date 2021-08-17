Nicolle Wallace Blasts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham for Their Racist Fearmongering Segments About Afghani Refugees

Conservative media had a rapid pivot when it came to the events in Afghanistan yesterday. During the afternoon, Fox hosts wondered how Joe Biden could treat our allies in Afghanistan so poorly.

But during the prime time hours, Fox’s chief racists, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham began to hammer away at the incoming refugees. Ingraham wondered why we owe the people of Afghanistan anything at all. Tucker Carlson told his viewers that Afghani’s would soon be invading their neighborhoods.

Nicolle Wallace ripped into the duo, saying,

“We’ve witnessed just in the last few days a litany of unforgettable history bound for the history books. Thousand of Afghans trying to flee their country, fear for their lives. Heartbreaking scenes like this led to calls of members of both political parties for the U.S. To provide asylum for Afghans. Some members of the right wing media including some of the same people who downplay or outright defend the white nationalists and domestic violent extremists who attacked the capitol January 6th are using this moment to spread misinformation and engage in what can only be described as racist fear mongering.”

Nicolle Wallace blasts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham for their racist fearmongering over Afghani refugees pic.twitter.com/2cDn5k6znP — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 18, 2021

The MSNBC host continued, “These are people that had to make a choice. So far away from here, so far away from the cozy climate-controlled studios at Fox News headquarters, in Afghanistan. They had to choose between America and their country, and the Taliban, and they chose us, from all the way over there. The notion that their sort of horrific fearmongering and racism doesn’t carve out the men and women in Afghanistan who kept our soldiers alive for two decades is a new level of reprehensible.”