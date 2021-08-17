Rick Scott Calls For The 25th Amendment On Biden Then Begs For Florida Disaster Declaration

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) who has presidential delusions, called for the 25th Amendment to be used on Biden, then begged Biden for a Florida disaster declaration.

Rick Scott Calls For The 25th Amendment On Joe Biden

After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment? https://t.co/l1bFrUdZH9 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 16, 2021

There was nothing in Biden’s powerful and logical speech that would suggest that the President is mentally unfit to carry out his duties. Biden showed his competence and long-term vision for the country with his speech on the Afghanistan withdrawal. Scott’s call was petty politics from a Senator who wants to run for president in 2024.

Rick Scott Also Called On The Same President That He Insulted To Provide Federal Disaster Aid

In typical Republican fashion, Scott called for Biden to be removed from office, then begged the President for a disaster declaration, so that Florida can get federal disaster aid:

Fresh off floating Biden's removal via the 25th Amendment, Sen. Rick Scott urges Biden to approve Ron DeSantis' request for disaster relief. pic.twitter.com/Q268phiuja — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 16, 2021

Biden issued the disaster declaration on Monday night.

The American People Support Biden On Afghanistan

Biden’s decision on Afghanistan is widely popular. The American people have been calling for a US troop withdrawal for decades. The media and the Republican Party are way out of step with the American people on Afghanistan.

Rick Scott and the Republicans are setting themselves up to be on the wrong side of another issue.