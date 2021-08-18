Biden Unloads On DeSantis And Abbott And Threatens Legal Action Over Masks In Schools

President Biden threatened to take legal action against Governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, who are blocking masks in schools.

Video:

Biden directs the Secretary of Education to take legal action if necessary against governors like DeSantis and Abbott who are blocking masks in schools. pic.twitter.com/kjJv4PeVNS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 18, 2021

President Biden said:

I am directing the Secretary of Education and an educator to take additional steps to protect children including using all of his oversight authorities, and legal action if appropriate, against governors who are trying to block and intimidate local school officials and educators. As I said before, if you not going to fight covid-19, at least get out of the way of everyone else who is trying. You know, we are not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators from protecting our children. If a governor if he wants to cut the pay of a hard-working education leader who requires masks in the classroom, the money from the American Rescue Plan can be used to pay that person’s salary. 100%

President Biden Is Asserting His Authority To Keep Students Safe

One gets the sense that President Biden is done with these Republican governors who are exceeding their legal authority and going to extreme measures to prevent kids from wearing masks in schools.

The President is going to keep kids and educators safe, and if that means suing Republican governors over their illegal anti-mask mandates, that is what he will do.