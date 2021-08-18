Trump Continues To Kill Republicans With False Claim That 3rd Booster Shot Is A Cash Grab

Donald Trump would like for people to think that he is completely responsible for the COVID-19 vaccine being developed in less than a year.

But while Trump is desperate for credit, he has been hesitant to push his supporters to get inoculated. In fact, a huge number the former president’s supporters outright refuse to get their shots.

During a recent appearance on Fox Business, Trump went even farther to promote vaccine hesitancy among his supporters. He told Maria Bartiromo that the new recommended booster shot is just a ploy to make money.

Joe Biden, on Wednesday, urged all Americans to get their third shot. When asked about the recommendation on Wednesday, Trump singled out Pfizer.

“You know what,” Trump asked, that sounds to me like a money-making operation for Pfizer. Think of the money involved. An extra shot — that’s tens of billions of dollars. How good a business? If you’re a businessman, and you say ‘let’s give them another shot,’ that’s another ten billion dollars. The whole thing is just crazy.”

The former president continued, “You know, when these first came out, they were good for life. Then they were good for a year or two. I could see the writing on the wall. I could see the dollar signs in their eyes — of that guy that runs Pfizer. You know, the guy that announced the day after the election that he had the vaccine. But we knew that, and I knew that, and the people knew that.”

While he may no longer be the US president, Trump is committed to making the country a less safe place to live. And Fox figures like Bartiromo are more than happy to help him do so.