Fox News Personality Mark Levin Goes on Absurd Rant, Claims Taliban “Gave Safe Harbor to Obama”

Fox News personality Mark Levin claimed that the Taliban, which has over the last few days seized control of Afghanistan, “gave safe harbor” to former President Barack Obama.

“When the hell is the media in this country, or the flunkies who sound like the media in this country going to get over this?” he said of the media’s coverage of the Taliban takeover without citing any evidence. “They’re an evil people. These people attacked us. They gave safe harbor to Obama. They now control Afghanistan. They didn’t even control the northern part of Afghanistan.”

“Thanks to [President Joe] Biden, they now control more of Afghanistan than they did before 9/11,” he continued. “Our border is wider open now than it was before 9/11. This president refuses to do anything about it. So what are we supposed to do, sit here and talk about it?”

You can watch footage of Levin’s appearance in the video below.

Mark Levin on the Taliban: "They're an evil people. These people attacked us. They gave safe harbor to Obama." (h/t @mount_bees) pic.twitter.com/FIWeqLYco2 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 18, 2021

Levin, who is one of former President Donald Trump’s more fervent supporters, has pushed conspiracy theories about Obama in the past.

In 2013, Levin made the erroneous claim that “the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated our government” and called Obama a Muslim Brotherhood “sympathizer.”

“[They] ask questions about the Muslim Brotherhood’s infiltration of our own government, and they’re treated like pariahs,” Levin said in response to reports that the Obama administration was going to send F-16 planes and tanks to assist then-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi‘s government. “Well, the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated our government – it’s called Barack Obama! No, he’s not a formal member; he’s a sympathizer. There, I said it! Prove otherwise.”

In 2015, he insisted that Obama “has an affinity for Islam far more than Christianity or Judaism” and “seeking to destroy Israel.”

Levin has repeatedly pushed birtherism, the debunked belief that Obama was not born in the United States despite all evidence to the contrary. Trump breathed further life into these conspiracy theories on the campaign trial after using his social media clout to disseminate them for years.