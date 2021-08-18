Fox’s Will Cain Doubles Down on COVID Disinfo: “Natural Immunity is Better Than Vaccine Immunity”

Wednesday was a big day for vaccine hesitancy promotion on Fox News. In the afternoon, Maria Bartiromo got the former president involved. Donald Trump told Fox Business viewers that booster vaccine shots are only being pushed so medical companies could make more money. And during the evening, host Will Cain doubled down on his COVID misnformation from last night.

On Tuesday, Cain claimed that the government should be looking into ways to fight COVID-19 outside of vaccination. He went even farther on Wednesday, saying that natural immunity is better than vaccines.

Cain told Fox viewers:

“Natural immunity is better than vaccine immunity. If you have had COVID, there is no real need for a vaccine. Studies out of Israel show that T-cell and B-cell immunity. This is the type of long-term immunity you get after having been exposed to COVID — makes it way less likely that you will get COVID a second time, less likely than if you’ve been vaccinated. You wouldn’t know this though in America. For example if you Google natural immunity versus vaccination, this is what you get on Google. You get no results on the Israeli study. You will come up with absolutely nothing. But if you go to DuckDuckGo for example, this is an independent search engine, you can find those Israeli studies that I just mentioned. And for what it’s worth, Israel is the gold standard in data.”

Of course, 624,000 Americans haven’t experienced the benefit of natural immunity because they died of COVID. And many more will suffer from long-term effects of contracting the virus.