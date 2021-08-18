OAN Forced To Pay MSNBC Legal Fees After Losing Rachel Maddow Defamation Suit Appeal

One America News (OAN) sued Rachel Maddow for defamation. They lost. They appealed. They lost, and now they have to pay MSNBC’s legal bills.

Suing Rachel Maddow And MSNBC Gets Expensive For OAN

OAN tried to sue Rachel Maddow and MSNBC for $10 million after she called them Russian propaganda.

They lost the case, and the appeal:

Two years ago, @maddow said OAN was "Russian propaganda." OAN sued for $10 million. Today, an appeals court said "Maddow’s statement was well within the bounds of what qualified as protected speech under the First Amendment." OAN will pay MSNBC $250,000 to reimburse legal fees pic.twitter.com/ac1UF7E6uL — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) August 17, 2021

OAN Followed Trump’s Lead Straight Into Defeat

Suing the media is all the rage among Republicans and their media because they are following Trump’s lead of trying to use the courts to silence free speech, but the courts keep siding with the constitution.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) should take a lesson from the OAN case. He is also suing Maddow and MSNBC for pointing out that he is a Russian asset. Nunes has had a spectacular record of failure when it comes to suing the media and Twitter parody accounts.

Nunes should be getting his checkbook out because the OAN decision suggests that he is heading for defeat.

Republicans aren’t going to silence Rachel Maddow with lawsuits. They also aren’t going to own the libs or control what is free speech by using the courts as a weapon of intimidation.

Rachel Maddow and MSNBC’s victory is a win for free speech and truth in America.