Report: Larry David Went Nuts On Alan Dershowitz Over Trump Lies at a Martha’s Vinyard Grocery Store

Larry David, the genius involved in both Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has never made his politics a secret. The actor and writer openly supported Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. And he played his distant cousin Bernie Sanders in skits for Saturday Night Live.

At one time, Alan Dershowitz was also a prominent Democrat. But the renowned lawyer switched sides and advised and supported Donald Trump. According to the New York Post, David recently screamed at Dershowitz over his support for the former president.

According to a witness, the exchange went as follows:

Dershowitz: ‘We can still talk, Larry.’ David: ‘No. No. We really can’t. Isawyou. I saw you with your arm around [Former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!’ Dersh: ‘He’s my former student [at Harvard Law]. I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?’ David: ‘It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!’ Added the stunned source, ‘Larry walks away. Alan takes off his T-shirt to reveal another T-shirt [underneath it] that says, ‘It’s The Constitution Stupid!’.’ We’re told Dersh ‘drove off in an old, dirty Volvo.'”

Read a full report to the altercation below, courtesy of the New York Post