Capitol Police Investigating Report of Explosive in Truck Near Capitol

Capitol Police are responding to a report of a possible explosive in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill. The surrounding area has been evacuated.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release,” the Capitol Police said on Twitter.

They later said the situation “is an active bomb threat investigation” and urged people to avoid the area around the Library of Congress.

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety. Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

More as this story develops.