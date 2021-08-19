Posted on by Alan Ryland

Capitol Police Investigating Report of Explosive in Truck Near Capitol

Capitol Police are responding to a report of a possible explosive in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill. The surrounding area has been evacuated.

We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release,” the Capitol Police said on Twitter.

They later said the situation “is an active bomb threat investigation” and urged people to avoid the area around the Library of Congress.

More as this story develops.