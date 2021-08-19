Ex-Fiance of California GOP Candidate Larry Elder: He Held a Gun to My Head While High

California has suffered through the Coronavirus over the last year and a half. And due to a quirk in the recall system, Republicans have a shot at taking over the governor’s office.

The chief candidate for the GOP is Larry Elder, a businessman and radio host. Elder has made countless offensive comments in the past that don’t seem to represent the will of most Californians.

And in a damning new report from Politico, Elder’s ex-fiance says that he once held a gun to her head while he was high on drugs.

Alexandra Datig recalls a fight where:

“He was in the bedroom, and I was standing by the door. We talked to each other.” He then stopped talking and slowly walked over to the nightstand, opened the door, took out the gun. And he checked if it was loaded — while I was talking. He wanted to make sure I saw that he had it.”

This, while much worse, is actually the second controversy of the day for Elder. Earlier today, comments from the Republican resurfaced where he asked, “Are there legitimate business reasons for a venture capitalist to ask a female entrepreneur whether & when she intends to have children? Hell, yes. I’m not quite sure why it’s the govt’s business to intrude on it.”

Of course, the GOP and their voters outright refuse to hold their members responsible for their actions. So Elder may not be affected all that much.