Posted on by Alan Ryland

McCarthy Slammed for Criticizing Afghanistan Withdrawal

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took to Twitter to criticize President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of United States troops from Afghanistan, fulfilling an agreement initiated by former President Donald Trump and his administration.

President Biden’s weak leadership damaged our reputation, emboldened our enemies, and—most distressingly—left thousands of American lives in hostile territory with no guarantee of safety,” McCarthy wrote. “He has failed in his most basic responsibilities as commander-in-chief.”

McCarthy was swiftly criticized; people pointed out that the Trump administration had brokered the peace deal with the Taliban.

McCarthy earlier this week called for a congressional probe into the Biden administration’s withdrawal.

“How does the rest of the world look at us?” McCarthy told Punchbowl News. “They like that the president doesn’t tweet, but they don’t think America is very tough.”

The New York Post noted that McCarthy “largely remained quiet when Trump called for troops to be brought home from Afghanistan and the former administration’s push for a meeting with the Taliban at Camp David.”