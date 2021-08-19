Unvaccinated Husband of Anti-Vax Missouri State Representative Dies of Covid-19

Steve Walsh, the husband of Missouri State Representative Sara Walsh (R) has died of Covid-19 complications. He was unvaccinated. And his wife has continued to resist getting vaccinated herself.

“It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior,” Walsh wrote on Twitter.

She added, “Arrangements pending. Thank you to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer.”

The Walshes were not vaccinated.

Sara Walsh, who recently announced she is running for Representative Vicky Hartzler’s (R) 4th District congressional seat, has resisted getting the vaccine because it lacks full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA is expected to fully approve Pfizer’s vaccine for distribution in the coming month, likely before the official deadline, which is Labor Day.

Walsh was first elected to the state House in 2017 and serves on the influential House Budget Committee and leads a budget subcommittee. Earlier this month, she announced she and her late husband had contracted Covid-19. “We serve a miracle working God and tonight please help me get prayers lifted up for Steve’s healing and recovery,” she wrote at the time. Friends, please pray for my precious husband @Stevewalsh2010. He is very sick and is in the hospital. We serve a miracle working God and tonight please help me get prayers lifted up for Steve’s healing and recovery. Steve is my sweet love and my best friend in the whole world. pic.twitter.com/Rt0IWnKLHH — Sara Walsh (@SaraForMissouri) August 4, 2021