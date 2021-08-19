Val Demings Is Statistically Tied In Florida Senate Race As Marco Rubio Could Be Toast

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) is statistically tied with Sen. Marco Rubio in the 2022 Florida Senate race.

Red Flags Abound For Marco Rubio In New Poll

The new St. Pete Polls survey shows Sen. Rubio leading 48%-46% over Demings which is within the poll’s 2.2% margin of error. Rubio, the incumbent, is also below 50% support in the state.

Rubio’s bad numbers aren’t a one-off for Republicans in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis has seen his support collapse and he has a similarly narrow lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist.

Sen. Rubio is facing an experienced and well-funded challenger who is a former law enforcement officer with a high profile within the Democratic Party.

Rep. Demings has the potential to be a real problem for Rubio., who has cut into his support in Florida with each of his failed presidential campaigns. Rubio has long shown signs of being a weak incumbent, but a reckoning could be coming for Florida Republicans as voters are clearly angry at being turned into America’s COVID capital.

Polls like the one in Florida are very early signs that Democrats have the potential to do better than the conventional wisdom expects in the 2022 election.