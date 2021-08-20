Alabama City Slated to Host Trump Rally Declares Covid-19 Emergency

The city of Cullman, Alabama, which was slated to host a rally featuring former President Donald Trump, has declared a Covid-19-related state of emergency ahead of the event.

“The declaration of the State of Emergency allowed the city to provide the additional personnel and equipment for this weekend’s political rally after it was requested by Cullman Regional,” according to reporting from AL.

The city will also provide a tent, generator, and air conditioning unit so the rally, held by the Alabama Republican Party, can proceed. Fire, EMT, and police personnel will also be on hand to assist with health issues related to the rally, such as dehydration.

“We want to prevent as many non-Covid related things as possible, so our hospital can use its resources to focus on the pandemic and its variants,” said Luke Satterfield, an attorney for the city. “We don’t want to put any extra strain on them.”

In the days leading up to the rally, former President Trump, via his spokeswoman Liz Harrington, has issued statements lambasting President Joe Biden for his response to the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan. He has also continued to promote conspiracy theories about the 2020 general election, declaring that “Fake Elections have consequences.”

