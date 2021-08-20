Cop Who Shot Terrorist Martyr Ashli Babbitt Formally Exonerated

An internal probe has found that the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt did nothing wrong and no further action will be taken against him.

NBC News reported:

The Capitol Police officer whofatally shot AshliBabbittoutside a door of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been formally exonerated after an internal investigation, according to a department memo obtained by NBC News. …. A memo from the commander of the Capitol Police’s Office of Personal Responsibility says “no further action will be taken in this matter” after the officer was exonerated for use of force.

The Department Of Justice had already decided not to prosecute the officer, but the conclusion reached by the Capitol Police marks a formal exoneration for the officer who has been vilified by Fox News host Tucker Carlson and failed former one-term president Donald Trump.

Ashli Babbitt Was A Criminal Who Was Trying To Overthrow The US Government

Republicans and their allies who are trying to make Babbitt into a martyr ignore the fact that she was committing a crime when she breached the Capitol, and that she breached the Capitol with the intention of overthrowing the government.

The Republican Party is being radicalized online at an alarming pace, and Ashli Babbitt was a byproduct of that radicalization.

Martyrdom is a selling point for all radical terrorist organizations, and the right’s marrying of Babbitt is another step in their acceptance and recruitment of others for violence.

Ashli Babbitt would still be alive if she didn’t choose to attack the Capitol. It is sad that her loved ones lost a family member, but Donald Trump and right-wing media laid the groundwork for her death with baseless conspiracy theories and election lies.