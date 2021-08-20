Infowars Host Criminally Charged In January 6 Riot

Infowars host Owen Shroyer has been criminally charged in connection with the January 6 riot.

Buzzfeed News reported, “In a new complaint filed on Friday, the US attorney’s office in Washington charged Shroyer with illegally going into a restricted area on the Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct. He’s one of the highest-profile right-wing media personalities to be prosecuted in connection with the insurrection so far.”

Shroyer’s charges come on the same day that sources within the FBI claimed that there was no evidence of right-wing coordination of the January 6 attack.

Shroyer’s boss at Infowars, Alex Jones, has been bragging to anyone who will listen about how he, Trump, the Secret Service, and the Trump White House coordinated the 1/6 attack.

Right-wing media members definitely had a role in the attack, and Shoyer is the first but he won’t likely be charged.