Maricopa County GOP Official Slams Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims

Former President Donald Trump doesn’t have the support of all the Republican officials in Arizona.

Stephen Richer, Maricopa’s county recorder, wrote a letter blasting the ex-president’s claims that the 2020 general election was fraudulent as an “abomination” and expresses his embarrassment with Republicans “concoct the most outlandish theories (Chinese ballots!) to avoid accepting the reality: we lost the top two races in Arizona.”

Richer notes that he and his family campaigned for Trump and that he initially chose not to speak out as the former president launched election challenges in the courts.

“At this point, I hope my principal motivation for speaking out is abundantly clear: the Ninja audit is an abomination that has so far eroded election confidence and defamed good people,” he wrote in the letter addressed to fellow Republicans as a Republican-backed audit winds down.

“More than any moral code, philosophical agenda, interest group, or even team red vs. team blue, many politicians will simply do whatever it takes to stay in office,” Richer wrote.

“Right now, a lot of Republican politicians have their fingers in the wind and think that conforming to Stop the Steal, or at least staying quiet about it, is necessary for reelection in their ruby red districts or a statewide Republican primary. So that’s what they’ll do. Multiple elected or hoping-to-be-elected Republicans have told me this explicitly,” he said. “It’s disgusting.”

Richer has been widely praised.