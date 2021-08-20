Maricopa County GOP Official Slams Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims

Former President Donald Trump doesn’t have the support of all the Republican officials in Arizona.

Stephen Richer, Maricopa’s county recorder, wrote a letter blasting the ex-president’s claims that the 2020 general election was fraudulent as an “abomination” and expresses his embarrassment with Republicans “concoct the most outlandish theories (Chinese ballots!) to avoid accepting the reality: we lost the top two races in Arizona.”

My letter, of sorts, to my beloved Party (GOP) on the Ninja audit and the November 2020 election. "Dear Arizona Republicans…"https://t.co/ZPqXe6sXxI — Stephen Richer—Maricopa Cnty Recorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) August 20, 2021

Richer notes that he and his family campaigned for Trump and that he initially chose not to speak out as the former president launched election challenges in the courts.

“At this point, I hope my principal motivation for speaking out is abundantly clear: the Ninja audit is an abomination that has so far eroded election confidence and defamed good people,” he wrote in the letter addressed to fellow Republicans as a Republican-backed audit winds down.

“More than any moral code, philosophical agenda, interest group, or even team red vs. team blue, many politicians will simply do whatever it takes to stay in office,” Richer wrote.

“Right now, a lot of Republican politicians have their fingers in the wind and think that conforming to Stop the Steal, or at least staying quiet about it, is necessary for reelection in their ruby red districts or a statewide Republican primary. So that’s what they’ll do. Multiple elected or hoping-to-be-elected Republicans have told me this explicitly,” he said. “It’s disgusting.”

Richer has been widely praised.

Thank you. It is courage and integrity from people like you that have squashed any possibility of a sham audit being conducted in other states like Pennsylvania. Truth matters. You have my respect. — FamilyR (@FaithPets) August 20, 2021

All of this and more because of one man’s monumental ego that wouldn’t allow him to accept reality. Thank you for writing this letter. — Rick S. (@RickState48) August 20, 2021

"Nobody stole Maricopa County’s election. Elections in Maricopa County aren’t rigged." A very thorough explainer on the partisan Arizona "audit" and why the Maricopa County election was not stolen: https://t.co/XPdGj7qyvY — Khaya Himmelman (@KhayaHimmelman) August 20, 2021