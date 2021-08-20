Marjorie Taylor Greene Staff Physically Attack March For Our Lives Kids In Iowa

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded to Iowa March For Our Lives kids asking her a question about gun violence by having her security push an organizer to the ground and kick them out of the event.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Kicks Iowa Kids Out Out Event

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, March For Our Lives described the scene:

Last night, in Des Moines, IA, young people with March For Our Lives Iowa attended an America First rally headlined by Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to demand to know why Marjorie Taylor Greene cares more about politics and profits than children’s lives. Over the years, she and her NRA cronies in Congress have spread lies and misinformation about gun violence in America, gaslighting victims of mass shootings rather than calling out the gun manufacturers who resist accountability for enabling the deaths of thousands of Americans with their weapons of war. Rather than answer young people’s simple questions at a backstage meet and greet, her staff threw one organizer to the ground and expelled them from the venue. Young people have just one question: Why do you hate kids, Marjorie?

Marjorie Taylor Greene Disrespects And Assaults Kids Who Are Trying To End Gun Violence

Rep, Greene is in Iowa as part of her pretend 2024 presidential campaign. Greene appears to be toying with a potential presidential campaign as a fundraising and attention-getting device.

Greene’s staff is well known for their thuggery, so this attack on young people was not out of character for them.

The only way that she would run would be if Donald Trump didn’t run. If Trump doesn’t run, expect every GOP extremist and grifter to throw their hat into the ring.

Greene is showing that her answer to gun violence in America is to literally have her staff physically attack and remove activists who are trying not to get shot in school.

If Greene can’t handle a question from kids in Iowa about gun violence, then she doesn’t belong in Congress or the presidency.