Researchers Identify Prominent QAnon Influencer Who Spreads Antisemitic Conspiracies

Researchers at the intelligence firm Logically have identified “GhostEzra,” a prominent QAnon influencer who spreads antisemitic conspiracy theories, as Robert Smart of Boca Raton, Florida.

GhostEzra has amassed more than 300,000 Telegram channel subscribers since the beginning of the year. He has also claimed that Jewish people control the media and banking, shared neo-Nazi propaganda, shared conspiracies about President Joe Biden being dead, and sowed disinformation about the 2020 election and Covid-19 vaccines.

Researchers were able to identify Smart as the figure behind GhostEzra using images taken from Telegram that led to Google and Yelp review accounts. Those accounts eventually led them to an email address. They were also able to identify images of the inside of a home posted to GhostEzra’s account with those posted to Smart’s social media profiles and review accounts.

“The man behind the account, Robert Smart, is an evangelical Christian and serial entrepreneur who attends several churches in his local area. He appears to have previously operated at least four other QAnon Twitter accounts, each set up within a day of its predecessor being suspended and each sharing similar identifiers, including almost identical bios, and a similar writing style. All of the accounts identified by Logically as his in some way invoked the identities of individuals frequently lauded by QAnon adherents as significant players or bringers of ‘the storm,’ such as Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, or Ezra Cohen-Watnick,” researchers wrote.

They added: “Despite GhostEzra’s true identity long eluding QAnon adherents and conspiracy researchers alike, Logically was able to reveal GhostEzra’s identity by following a trail of open-source intelligence leads to determine the identity of the person posting as GhostEzra.”

Logically notes that its researchers reached out to Smart for a response but that he did not respond before they published their findings.

You can read their full report HERE.