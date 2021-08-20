Ronny Jackson Projects, Insists Biden No Longer “Cognitively Prepared To Be Our President.”

Representative Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), claimed that President Joe Biden is no longer “cognitively prepared to be our president,” becoming the latest Republican politician to rip into Biden over the still-unfolding crisis in Afghanistan.

“We’re looking horrible right now on the world stage. This is an absolute national embarrassment and instead of being out in front of it and talking about what went wrong and what the plan was and what we’re going to do next, Biden’s just been in hiding again as he always has,” Jackson said. “It hasn’t inspired any confidence in our allies. As a matter of fact, all of our allies are upset as of today… Biden once again has failed us. He’s embarrassed us internationally, and honestly, it is time for him to leave.”

“I’ve been saying this for a long time,” he continued. “I’ve been saying that he’s not cognitively prepared to be our president and this is just another example of his failure. And I think a lot of this is related to his cognitive ability. He’s created a national security disaster for this country right now and it’s time for him to move on and it’s time for somebody else to do this job. He is not fit to be our commander in chief. It’s time for him to resign.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who was Obama’s White House doctor, says that Biden needs to resign because he is no longer “cognitively prepared to be our president.” pic.twitter.com/QNwmeXkFhU — MRCTV (@mrctv) August 20, 2021

In June, Jackson sent a letter to Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor and Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci demanding that President Biden take a cognitive test. 14 House Republicans also signed the letter.

“We write to you today to express concern with your current cognitive state,” they write, adding: “The American people should have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief. They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader. To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”

Former President Donald Trump often bragged about acing a cognitive test and regularly disparaged Biden’s health on the campaign trail. Republicans have regularly claimed Biden is not of sound mind, a conspiracy theory that has continued to circulate in right-wing circles.

During the 2020 election, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) withheld intelligence warning of Russian disinformation attacks attacking Biden to promote “allegations about the poor mental health.” ABC News broke the story, which came to light after its reporters obtained internal emails and a draft of the document.

The intelligence bulletin, titled “Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election,” said American intelligence determined that Russian operatives are sowing disinformation to convince the American electorate that Biden has dementia and would be unfit to serve in office.