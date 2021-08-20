The FBI Is Ignoring Evidence Of Trump Supporter 1/6 Attack Coordination

The FBI says they have found scant evidence of 1/6 attack coordination, but that is only because they aren’t looking for it.

Reuters reported:

The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials. Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, theFBIat this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations.

The People Who Planned The Attack Are Admitting Coordination

There is widespread evidence that the attack was coordinated. The Oathkeepers and the Proud Boys are admitting in court that they coordinated with each other.

Conspiracy theory host Alex Jones has bragged about coordinating with the White House and Donald Trump. The White House was in contact with the organizers of the violence the week before the attack. Also, in the days before the attack, domestic terrorists studied the tunnel system beneath the Capitol. Even Trump appeared to admit how he would have coordinated the attack on the Capitol.

The FBI Isn’t Looking For The Evidence, So The 1/6 Committee Has To Find It

The FBI has a massive credibility problem after they helped Donald Trump fake the investigation into the Brett Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations. The FBI has been infested with Trumpers, and those people clearly do not want to prosecute a right-wing plot to overthrow the government.

It will be up to the 1/6 Committee to find the evidence and turn it over to Attorney General Merrick Garland, The FBI can’t be trusted to do a credible investigation, and it is time for President Biden to fire FBI Director Wray, and appoint someone who will clean up the Bureau.