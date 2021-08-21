Opinion: Ted Cruz Eviscerates His Monumentally Stupid Anti-Mandate Argument

If any American wonders why Republican-led states are being decimated by the Delta variant of COVID-19, they just need to consider the stupidity and lies being spread by Republican leaders.

Nobody really likes stupid people; they are embarrassing to be around and generally are the subject of ridicule by even low-IQ people. As a general rule we tolerate family members and friends who are cognitively challenged, but only as long as their stupidity doesn’t pose a threat to anyone in their proximity.

However, when politicians and celebrities deliberately spread misinformation founded on stupid arguments and easily-debunked theories, they should be ostracized, called out as inherently stupid, and prohibited from opening their stupid pie holes.

Republicans are so intent on creating COVID-19 killing fields in areas they govern and wield influence over stupid people that they are resorting to outright lies and insane reasoning that simply boggle the mind. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) falls into both categories and leads one to wonder how he manages life’s simplest daily tasks that any brainless single-called amoeba has mastered.

In an effort to pushback against vaccine and mask mandates, Ted Cruz used an example that should embarrass other really stupid people.

According to Cruz, people should have the freedom to spread a deadly virus because in America they have the freedom to give themselves cancer. The ignorant sot told CNBC:

“You know what? Smokers when they light up a cigarette, they’re increasing their chances they’re gonna get lung cancer. That may not be a wise decision to do, but in America we get people the freedom to make decisions about their own health, even if we don’t approve of the decisions they may end.”

First, and as an aside, in America Republicans are notorious for not letting women have the freedom to make decisions about their own health, but that is the subject of another discussion; although it adds to the level of stupidity a heaping helping of hypocrisy to Cruz’s argument against vaccine and mask mandates. Just sayin’.

It is true Americans “get the freedom” to light up a cigarette if they choose, but they are heavily restricted to where they can light up to prevent them from endangering the public.

The only valid part of Cruz’s remark is that people who smoke do increase their chances of getting lung cancer. However, as the CDC reports and even stupid people know as a fact:

“Not only does smoking cause cancer and death in people who smoke, there is no risk-free level of exposure to secondhand smoke.”

That is precisely why smoking is banned in every space open to the public; second hand smoke has caused millions of deaths in America.

If Cruz wasn’t so intent on proving his anti-vaxxer, anti-mask bona fides, one would think he may have remembered that simple fact. He has been on a passenger jet recently when he flew to Cancun Mexico to escape the cold when Texas residents were freezing due to lost power. And it is a certainty that he was able to enjoy his flight sans smoke in the cabin and the airport.

The danger of second hand smoke on the public health is why airlines legally “mandate” that passengers refrain from lighting up exactly like they should mandate that all passengers wear masks and show a record of being vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to boarding.

Right now 93% of COVID infections are from the “Delta variant’ ravaging Cruz’s home state of Texas. And there is proof “that even outside exposure to the highly-infectious delta variant by vaccinated people can cause them to contract COVID-19.” Still, Cruz opposes any and every effort to mitigate the spread of COVID. He said:

“My view is we should have no COVID mandates. What does that mean? That means no mask mandates, no vaccine mandates, that means no vaccine passports. We shouldn’t step into a regime where the government says, ‘show us your papers’ if you want to do the basic activities of life.”

How stupid is Ted Cruz? There have been vaccine mandates in America since General George Washington led Americans into battle against the English during the Revolutionary War. And every branch of the Armed Services inoculates new recruits as a matter of course, and inoculates them again depending on what part of the world they are deployed. And it is almost certain that no matter where Cruz’s children attend school, they were required to be vaccinated against a slew of diseases; it is common practice in every state of the Union, including Texas.

Texas, along with the other state run by evil Republicans, Florida account for one-third of new COVID-19 cases ravaging the country and there is a logical explanation; people are not getting vaccinated and flout they idea of wearing a mask to protect themselves, their families and their communities. And every time Cruz runs his stupid mouth he perpetuates the belief that vaccines and masks are stupid ideas. He did say, as if he has a modicum of intelligence, that:

“If somebody doesn’t take the vaccine, they pose relatively little threat to me, they pose relatively little threat to someone who has chosen to take the vaccine.”

As the CDC has said ad nauseam to get the message through to stupid morons like Cruz and his base:

“Even vaccinated people can spread COVID-19.” It is precisely why CDC guidance “recommends masks for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in high-transmission areas.”

It isn’t clear just how stupid Cruz really is, but based on his argument for why Americans should reject vaccines and oppose mask mandates he is a class-A dummy. However, as noted above, when stupid people pose a clear and present danger to the public at large, they should be ostracized mercilessly. In Ted Cruz’s case, he should be bound and gagged in the interest of public health and to preserve some of his stupid followers’ lives.