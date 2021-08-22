Mike Pompeo Lies And Blames Biden For Trump’s Surrender To The Taliban

1.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo negotiated Trump’s surrender to the Taliban, but he is now blaming President Biden.

Mike Pompeo Lies About Trump’s Surrender To The Taliban

Video:

Mike Pompeo flat out lies and rewrites history to claim that he and Trump wanted to do this right which is why he gave the Taliban 5,000 fighters, gutted the Special Immigrant Visa system, and no plan for an organized withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/jOaoaAJavg — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 22, 2021

Pompeo said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:

We were determined to get this right. Everyone knew that President Trump wanted to get men and young women back home. We always knew that conditions had to be right to achieve that. Had to have the administration on the ground right to do that. This administration leaving equipment and civilians behind. We drew down from 15,000 to 2500 and kept the order that had been there. We didn’t have the chaos. All the while we took 12,500 soldiers. When we got to that point, we went back and looked at the conditions. We wanted to get those last numbers out but we never found the conditions right to do so. So we continued to pound the Taliban when they violated the agreement when they moved on a checkpoint or moved in a place that they weren’t permitted. We used American power and made clear to the Taliban that there would be real consequences. What happened here, Maria, is you had a leader who was unprepared to do that. When the Taliban pushed on the Trump administration, we pushed back even harder and imposed real cost and when the Biden administration pushed, they withdrew to a commercial airport that in no way has the capacity to get our people out with the speed that needs to happen to keep them safe. This is an incompetent method of getting our folks out and presents real risk. I pray that we get them all home but I’m watching today even now they haven’t yet organized in a way to push the American power out in a way to make sure that we can get Americans out of the country.

Pompeo Negotiated The US Surrender In Afghanistan

Here is what actually happened in Afghanistan under Pompeo’s watch, “Two years ago, Pompeo began pushing for a deal with the Taliban. Hawks urged him to stipulate in the agreement that the Taliban had to turn over al-Qaida operatives. They also asked him to reject any demand for a “premature release of Taliban prisoners.” He did neither. Under the deal, signed on Feb. 29, 2020, the U.S. government pledged “to withdraw from Afghanistan all military forces of the United States, its allies, and Coalition partners … within fourteen (14) months.” The deal also specified that the Afghan government would release 5,000 prisoners, five times as many as the Taliban had to release. There was no requirement to hand over al-Qaida operatives…American forces immediately began to vacate bases and pull out. But the Taliban, contrary to its commitments, escalated its attacks. “

Mike Pompeo And Donald Trump Gave Afghanistan To The Taliban, And Joe Biden Is Cleaning Up The Mess

Joe Biden is cleaning up Trump and Pompeo’s mess. New polling shows that the withdrawal is not hurting Biden’s popularity. Mike Pompeo’s lies and working, as it is clear that by blaming Biden for something that a majority of Americans want, Pompeo isn’t scoring political points. He is reinforcing the failures of the Trump administration.