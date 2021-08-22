Surgeon General Vivek Murthy: It is Very Reasonable For Businesses and Universities to Require Vaccinations

Anti-vaxxers aren’t likely to take restrictions well as viral videos from many school board meetings have shown. Up until this point, people who have failed to get vaccinated haven’t faced much hardship. But that can be changing in the new few months.

This week, the University of Virginia removed students who have refused to get the shot from their rolls. And that just might be the start for anti-vaxxers. On Sunday morning, Vivek Murthy noted that businesses and colleges requiring vaccine is a very reasonable thing to do.

The Surgeon General made the comments while appearing as a guest on CNN’s State of the Union. He told host Brianna Keilar. “We already know that there are many businesses and universities that have moved toward vaccine requirements and I think that’s a very reasonable thing to do to create a safe environment.”

"Let me say very clearly that ivermectin is not a recommended treatment for Covid-19." US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warns people against taking a drug, which in most cases is a formulation purchased at livestock supply centers — to treat or prevent Covid-19. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/vzwZaxUpEP — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 22, 2021

Murthy continued:

“I think all of these are reasonable because when we’re faced with the most transmissible variant that we’ve seen to date, the delta variant. When we have our kids, essentially is the point of concern here in our schools and their health and wellbeing on the line, we’ve got to take every step we can. And so I think that these measures, these requirements, we’re seeing are absolutely reasonable, but I think they will help.”

While the recommendations are fair and obvious, that doesn’t mean that anti-vaxxers will adhere to them. Expect many more lawsuits and protests to come.