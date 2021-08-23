Failed GOP Candidate Kim Klacik is Suing Candace Owens For $20 Million

Last summer, congressional candidate Kim Klacik released a campaign video that featured her walking along the streets of Baltimore. The ad, entitled, Black Lives Don’t Matter to Democrats, quickly went viral in conservative circles.

Republicans quickly promoted the candidate with Donald Trump sharing her ad on Twitter and saying he was excited to work with her. Klacik rapidly raised over $8 million to fund her campaign. But she never really had any real chance at winning. In fact, she lost her election against Kweisi Mfume by 72% points.

In an effort to stay politically relevant, Klacik ignited a feud with conservative pundit Candace Owens. Owens came out guns blazing, claiming that Klacik was a former stripper and that her charity organization was fraudulent. Now, the failed candidate is suing Owens for $20 million.

Jacob Frenkel, the lawyer for Klacik, said in a statement, “Baseless character assassination has no place in political dialogue. The defendant chose to use her huge social media platform to attack a respected Baltimore political figure; we are using the proper forum — the power of the courts — to respond. The detail in Ms. Klacik’s lawsuit speaks for itself.”

The girls are fighting https://t.co/MJSycM0QPr — Lisa Snowden (@LisaMcCray) August 21, 2021

Klacik had also said in a recent interview with Armstrong Williams, “If [Owens] was the detective that she pretends to be, she would know that all of the clubs in Baltimore City were shut down due to the pandemic in Baltimore. So there was no possible way anybody was partying in a club or able to launder money into a club that was completely closed.”

This feud is not good news for the GOP. The duo are perhaps the two most prominent female African American Republicans in the country today.